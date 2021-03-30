Former N.C. State Wolfpack Basketball Players from different years will team up and play together as, “Wolfblood”

from www.packinsider.com:

Ever wondered what it would look like if a group of your favorite Wolfpack players from different years had gotten to play together?

We’ll you’re going to get to see a version of that pretty soon.

According to ‘TBT’ The Basketball Tournament (I presume), which happens to be the highest stakes basketball tournament in the world ($1 million prize), a group of NC State players have applied to play.

The teamname?

Wolfblood.

The roster?

Cat Barber, Trevor Lacey, Scott Wood, Richard Howell, Torin Dorn and CJ Williams.

?BREAKING?: A team of @PackMensBball LEGENDS is applying for TBT 2021, per @InsideTbt! First look at the inaugural @WolfBloodTBT roster ??? pic.twitter.com/qPKWZvjRY7 — TBT (@thetournament) March 30, 2021

This team has it all!

An elite point guard in Barber.

Two of the most deadly shooters in recent history Trevor Lacy and Scott Wood.

The most physical post player the Wolfpack has ever had in Richard Howell

And the two best do-it-all glue guys from the past 10 years in Torin Dorn and CJ Williams.

Games will be held in late July or early August and fans will likely be in attendance. The games will also be televised on ESPN.