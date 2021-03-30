Nzekwe’s Two-Goal Performance Leads Guilford MSOC Quakers to Third Straight Win

BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Guilford men’s soccer team won its third straight match, posting a 2-1 victory at ODAC foe Bridgewater on Monday, March 29th. The victory moves the Quakers to 3-2-1 overall on the season and in conference play.

Bridgewater (1-5-2, 0-5-2 ODAC) netted the first goal of the match just over a minute into play when Sam Franklin found Alex Martinez, giving the Eagles a 1-0 advantage.

Guilford’s Kenny Nzekwe knotted the game just under two minutes into the second half, scoring his fourth goal of the slate for the Quakers.

Nzekwe was again the source of the Guilford offense at the 58-minute mark, driving home a pass from Sebastian Salas-Munoz for the go-ahead goal.

Zach Van Kampen picked up the win in net for the Quakers, moving to 3-2-1 overall, making four saves among the five shots on goal that he faced. Fisher Athey also saw 23 minutes in net for the Quakers.

Guilford attempted nine shots, five from Nzewke, and three shots on goal.

Guilford makes its final home appearance on Saturday, April 3rd, when the Quakers face Shenandoah at 3:30 p.m. For more information on Guilford men’s soccer check out www.guilfordquakers.com.