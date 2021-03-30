This Week’s High School Power Rankings from NCPreps.com

Here are the The High School Football Power Rankings for this week from Chris Hughes, and NCPreps.com…www.ncpreps.com
In the 4-A’s, you have the Grimsley Whirlies at #7…The Glenn Bobcats check in at #15, and the West Forsyth Titans are #19 this week…
Here are this week's @NCPreps 4A Power Rankings. @VanceCougarsFB remains #1 followed by @HoughFB, @FbRichmond, @myersparkfball, @Rolesvilleramf1, @butlerbulldogs, @grimsleyfb, @football_cghsnc, @OlympicFB, and @Pinecrestpats. #NCHSFB @JTH_Vikings and @SouthViewFB move up. pic.twitter.com/5mXaXePZfC
For the 3-A Power Rankings, you will find the Dudley Panthers at #12, the Southeast Guilford Falcons at #16, and the Northern Guilford Nighthawks at #17…The Eastern Alamance Eagles are at #10 and then right behind them, you’ll find the Western Alamance Warriors at #11…Way up near the top, the Mount Tabor Spartans check in this week, at #2, in the 3-A Power Rankings…
Here are this week's @NCPreps 3A Power Rankings. @BigDubFootball stays on top followed by @TaborFootball, @HAVELOCKBALL, @cvhsftbl, @jhrosefootball, @KMHS_FBofficial, @Catholic_FB, @CrestFBRecruits, @LC_JacketsFB, and @EAHS_Football. @RMHSGryphonsFB moves into Top20. pic.twitter.com/u78MUqwPTP
The 2-A Rankings have Reidsville(Rams) at #1, North Davidson(Knights) at #6, Randleman(Tigers) at #12, and Eastern Randolph(Wildcats) at #12….
Here are this week's @NCPreps 2A Power Rankings. @FBCapitolOfNC remains #1 with @hibfootball #2. @DarkHorseFball is 3rd; @GldLionFootball remains in Top-5 followed by @burns_football, @NDBlackKnightFB, @OakGroveGrizzFB, @MHSBlueDevilsFB, @MPTigerFootball, and @KinstonFootball. pic.twitter.com/ssRiqBTXxx
1-A Power Rankings have the East Surry Cardinals at #6 in the state…
Here are this week's @NCPreps 1A Power Rankings. @TarboroFootball, @RobbinsvilleHS, @MHSFBall19, @MurphyHighDogs, @JohnAHolmesHS, @ES_CardinalsFB, @TJCAOfficialFB, @PrincetonHSNC, @rosewoodfball, @PineLakePrepFB. New this week; @CSD_athletics, @pqpiratepride, #PamlicoCo pic.twitter.com/Kt5I64i15y
