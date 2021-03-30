This Week’s High School Power Rankings from NCPreps.com

Here are the The High School Football Power Rankings for this week from Chris Hughes, and NCPreps.com…www.ncpreps.com

In the 4-A’s, you have the Grimsley Whirlies at #7…The Glenn Bobcats check in at #15, and the West Forsyth Titans are #19 this week…

For the 3-A Power Rankings, you will find the Dudley Panthers at #12, the Southeast Guilford Falcons at #16, and the Northern Guilford Nighthawks at #17…The Eastern Alamance Eagles are at #10 and then right behind them, you’ll find the Western Alamance Warriors at #11…Way up near the top, the Mount Tabor Spartans check in this week, at #2, in the 3-A Power Rankings…

The 2-A Rankings have Reidsville(Rams) at #1, North Davidson(Knights) at #6, Randleman(Tigers) at #12, and Eastern Randolph(Wildcats) at #12….

1-A Power Rankings have the East Surry Cardinals at #6 in the state…