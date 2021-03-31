Cameron Peters(Grimsley HS) Tallies Seven RBI and Grand Slam as Greensboro College Earns Wild Split with Carolina University

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.—Greensboro College’s Hunter Curtis (Graham, N.C./Southern Alamance) posted five RBI over both games of Tuesday afternoon’s doubleheader with Carolina University while Cameron Peters (Greensboro, N.C./Grimsley) tallied seven game-two RBI as the Pride and Bruins split the doubleheader. Carolina University took game one, 10-7, in seven innings while the Pride claimed a wild nightcap, 21-13, in seven innings.

Curtis’ first RBI of the game came in the top of the first inning on a RBI-double to left-center field as the hit started a two-run rally for the Pride to open game one. The Pride extended the lead, 3-0, when Michael Garvey Jr. (Greensboro, N.C./Northwest Guilford) reached on a two-out error that brought home another run.

The Bruins did most of their damage in the third and fourth innings where Carolina University posted a five-run rally in the third inning and a three-run rally in the fourth inning. All ten of the Bruins’ runs were unanswered until the top of the sixth inning.

Kendal Tucker (Mount Airy, N.C./North Surry) sparked a two-run rally in the top of the sixth inning as the Pride loaded the bases. Devin Brackin hit a sacrifice fly in the next at-bat to bring home the Pride’s next run. Greensboro engaged in a comeback bid in the top of the seventh inning as Curtis hit a home run to left field after a Garvey triple led off the inning. The Bruins rallied to record three outs in the inning and secure the win.

Curtis drove in game-two’s first run in similar fashion to the first contest as he connected on a RBI-single with no outs in the top of the first inning. After two Bruins runs in the bottom of the first inning, Garvey Jr. hit a solo home run in the top of the third inning to put the Pride back ahead. The Bruins posted the next five runs to claim an 7-2 lead through three innings.

Greensboro exacted punishment on the Bruins in the top of the fifth inning with a ten-run rally. Peters sparked the rally with a grand slam after the Pride had two runners reach on errors with no outs. The rest of the Pride’s damage came with two outs as Peters received a second at-bat in the inning. With the bases loaded, Peters connected on a two-RBI single to right field as the Pride reclaimed the advantage.

The Pride was still not finished with their rally which spilled into the top of the sixth inning. Peters again drove in another run to spark the seven-run rally in the sixth inning. Once again, the Pride exacted most of their damage with two outs as Devin Summers hit a two-RBI double to left field and Alexander Morales connected on a three-run home run to right field. The Pride totaled 19 unanswered runs until the top of the seventh inning where the Bruins’ six-run rally was not enough to earn the win.

Curtis, Garvey Jr., and Braxton Rupp all tallied multi-hit efforts in game one, batting two-for-four each. Peters was only one of two Pride batters with multiple hits, batting three-for-six and finishing with seven RBI. Aaron Smith was the other Pride batter with multiple hits in a two-for-four effort.

The Pride (7-6) are currently scheduled to return to the diamond tomorrow for a 2:30 p.m. non-conference contest at Averett University.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director