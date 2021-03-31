Elon’s Frankel Ranked No. 125 in Oracle Intercollegiate Tennis Association Singles Rankings

ELON, N.C. — Elon University men’s tennis senior Kyle Frankel is the No. 125th-ranked singles player in the nation, according to the latest Oracle Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division I Rankings. This is the first time Frankel has been listed in the poll.

ITA Men’s Singles Rankings

“It is great to see all the hard work Kyle has put into his game over the years be rewarded with his first ranking,” said head coach Michael Leonard.

Frankel currently holds an 11-1 singles record, including an eight-match win streak at the start of the season and a 6-4, 6-2 victory against Coastal Carolina’s #109 Bastien Huon. Appearing mainly at the No. 1 position for the Phoenix (7-1), he also competed in both No. 2 singles (3-0) and No. 3 singles (1-0).

Currently the only player in the Colonial Athletic Association listed in the top-125, Frankel is also the first Elon player to be ranked since Felipe Sarrasague in 2019.

Elon will next travel to Charlotte to face the 49ers on Friday, April 2 at 2 p.m.