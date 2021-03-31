Elon’s Frankel/Ponce Named CAA Men’s Tennis Doubles Team of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. — The Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) announced that Elon University men’s tennis’s Kyle Frankel and Camilo Ponce have been named the CAA Men’s Tennis Doubles Team of the Week.

Frankel and Ponce clinched both of the doubles points in the Phoenix’s matches last week. In Elon’s 7-0 win over Longwood, Frankel and Ponce recorded a 6-4 victory over Longwood’s Guilherme Sergio and Ernest Rocabert in the No. 2 position. The pair then posted a 6-3 win against VCU’s Charles Bertimon and Quentin Coulaud in the No. 2 spot. VCU entered the match ranked 39th in the nation in the Oracle ITA Division I Men’s Team Rankings.

Elon will head to Charlotte for a match against the 49ers on Friday, April 2 at 2 p.m.