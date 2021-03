Jordan “Juice” Perkins, from the Greensboro Day School Bengals boys basketball team, is leaving North Carolina Central University, and he will be headed to Farmville, Virginia, where he will be playing college basketball for the Longwood Lancers….

It’s my time ?? thank you God pic.twitter.com/yeEWlFDIpZ — Juice (@JuicePerk12) March 30, 2021