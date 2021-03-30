John Newman III(Greensboro Day School/Clemson) headed home/headed to UNCG Men’s Basketball Team

John Newman III, from the Greensboro Day School, and formerly of the Clemson Tigers basketball team is headed home, and he is headed right to the UNCG Men’s Basketball Team….John Newman III is coming home and he will be playing for coach Wes Miller, and the UNCG Spartans….John Newman III’s dad, John Newman Jr., used to be an assistant basketball coach at UNCG, so the UNCG blood runs deep, in the Newman family….

Here is the news from John Newman III himself, by way of Twitter, earlier today/Tuesday….