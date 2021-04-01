Greensboro College’s Chris Barlow, Zac Ellison(Northwest Guilford HS) Collect All-USA South East Division Football Honors

ROME, Ga.—Greensboro College’s Christopher Barlow and Zac Ellison (Greensboro, N.C./Northwest Guilford) were awarded All-USA South East Division football honors as announced by the league earlier today.

In addition to earning one of the five spots for offensive linemen on the All-USA South East Division team, Barlow earned a spot on the USA South’s All-Sportsmanship Team. Starting at right guard for the Pride this Spring, Barlow and the offensive line only allowed four sacks all Spring heading into this Saturday’s contest at Sewanee. Barlow’s efforts helped the Pride amass 320 net passing yards in last Friday’s contest at Methodist, the most for the Pride since October 24, 2015, when Pride amassed 417 yards against North Carolina Wesleyan. Barlow has spent four years on the Pride’s offensive line.

Ellison has totaled 462 yards punting this Spring as the team’s punter and kicker, earning the honor as the East Division’s top punter. Ellison totaled 300 yards punting, averaging 42.86 yards per punt with his longest punt at 55 yards in last Friday’s USA South contest at Methodist. His yards per punt in the matchup at Methodist matched a career-high for a single game that he set September 14, 2019, against Ferrum, where he also placed two punts inside the 20-yard line. The senior punter has posted four games with a yards-per-punt average over 40 yards and has tallied 3,989 punting yards in his career.

The Pride concludes their regular season this Saturday with a 1 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) contest at Sewanee: The University of the South.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director