High School Football Tonight(4/1/2021) in and around Guilford County:Grimsley at Ragsdale moved to Friday night at 7pm

TONIGHT/Thursday Night High School Football:

Person(2-2) at Northern Guilford(3-1) 6:30pm

Nighthawks need to keep rolling to keep a pace with Western Alamance…Must get this win, and it would help to make a statement, and go ahead and win BIG..

All other games set for 7pm tonight…

Grimsley(3-0) at Ragsdale(2-3)…..This game now set for Friday night at 7pm….

Should be a good crowd in Jamestown tonight, and Grimsley will be there to take care of business…

Tonight’s game versus Grimsley has been moved to tomorrow evening at 7;00 due to field conditions. — Coach Johnny Boykin (@CoachBoykin) April 1, 2021

Southeast Guilford(4-1) at Burlington Williams(0-3)

Southeast has taken control of the top spot in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference, and I don’t see them letting go…

Eastern Guilford(2-2) at Page(0-5)

Coach Doug Robertson, the new coach at Page, is the former coach at Eastern Guilford, and that always makes for some extra fun, when you go up against a team you led to the State Championship just around 4 years ago….EG will want to prove that they can step up and knock off the 4-A Page Pirates….Page looking for their first win of the season, and if they don’t get it tonight, Page has Grimsley next week…

Southern Alamance(4-1) at Southern Guilford(3-1)

Southern Guilford Storm still stinging from their first loss of the season last week, at SEG…Storm must be ready for SA and the Patriots’ QB David Hines…Must get to Hines, if the SG Storm hope to pull this one out, at home in the pines…(Must get to Hines, there in the Pines.)

Western Guilford(0-4) at Smith(0-5)

Could be your best game of the night, and maybe the best game of the week…Not for the way the game might be played, but for pure anticipation….Both of these teams are so hungry for a Win, that they might do almost anything to get that Win tonight….This means the season, for both of these teams…If we could bottle the energy that these two schools will bring to the field tonight, we might be able to take those Bottles of Energy over to the New Garden Friends Nursing Home, and sell them for $125,000.00 per bottle….These kids don’t know what a win is, and one of these schools will walk out of there with a “W” tonight…That much is guaranteed….As the old coach used to say, “How bad do you want it brother?”…..

Friday Night High School Football:

McMichael(1-4) at Northeast Guilford(0-5) 6:30pm

Southwest Guilford(4-1) at Dudley(4-1)

High Point Central(2-3) at Northwest Guilford(4-1)

Trinity(1-4) at High Point Andrews(2-3)

