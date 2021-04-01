Guilford Quaker Men’s Lacrosse Earns 14-12 Win at Ferrum

FERRUM, Va. – The Guilford duo of Connor Sweeney and Brennan Sweeney scored three goals each and teammates Derek Zacatenco, Nick Honkomp and Bryce Craig netted two goals apiece, to lead the Quakers to a 14-12 win over ODAC rival Ferrum on Wednesday, March 31st, resulting in the first victory of the season for the men’s lacrosse unit.

The two teams endured eight ties in the first 16 points after Zacatenco opened scoring with a goal at the 14:06 mark. Connor Sweeney, following a pass from Brennan Sweeney, broke the 1-1 deadlock at the 9:13 mark of the first with the second Quaker (1-2, 1-2 ODAC) goal.

Zacatenco and Brennan Sweeney netted the next two goals for Guilford, pulling the game even at four-all with 3:09 remaining in the opening frame. The Quakers capped off the first quarter with consecutive goals by Bailey Benjamin and Jax Atkins, assuming a 6-5 lead as a result.

The two teams combined for just four goals in the second period with Guilford receiving goals from Connor Sweeney and Honkomp, allowing the Quakers to take an 8-7 lead into the intermission.

Ferrum (3-6, 1-3 ODAC) tied the game at eight-all early in the third quarter, following a score by Derek Farwell, but back-to-back strikes by Craig and Honkomp provided the Quakers with a 10-8 lead they would not relinquish. The tandem of Connor Sweeney and Brennan Sweeney closed out the third quarter with consecutive goals, stretching the Guilford advantage to 12-9.

Guilford tacked on two goals in the fourth frame, capitalizing on scores from Craig and Brennan Sweeney, as they held off the Panthers by two goals for the victory.

The Quakers ended with 50 shots, including 28 shots on goal, and were led offensively by Honkomp and Brennan Sweeney, who came through with nine shots apiece. Brennan Sweeney took five shots on goal while Honkomp attempted five. The top goal scorer for Ferrum was Mackoy Bodmer, who scored five goals on seven shots on goal.

Jack Rogers (1-2) logged all 60 minutes in net for Guilford, facing 24 shots and making 12 saves. His counterpart, Patrick Martinek, made 14 saves for the Panthers and faced 28 shots. Guilford also owned a decisive advantage in ground balls (41-28) and won 22 face offs.

The Quakers return to action on Saturday, April 10th when they host Bridgewater at Armfield Athletic Center at 6 p.m. For more information on Guilford athletics check out www.guilfordquakers.com.