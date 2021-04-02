32nd-Ranked Washington & Lee Hand Guilford Men’s Tennis First Loss of Season

LEXINGTON, Va. – The 32nd-ranked Washington & Lee men’s tennis team hands Guilford its first loss of the season on Friday, April 2nd when the Generals posted a 9-0 victory.

Washington & Lee (6-1, 6-0 ODAC) opened the match by claiming all three doubles points. T.J. Rudden and Harry Kittredge defeated the Guilford (4-1, 3-1 ODAC) duo of Joe Horne and Elijah Gregory by an 8-3 margin in No. 1 doubles. Teammates Noah Tapp and Alex Fedor earned an 8-1 victory over Guilford’s Drake Schreiber and Jay Montague in the clash of No. 2 seeds.

The No. 3 seeded team of James Torbert and Mac Morehead posted an 8-1 win over the Quakers’ Tye Sasser and Tim Thompson.

Two of the three singles matches for the Generals went three sets, including the battle of No. 1 seeds Evan Brady and Joe Horne which was decided by a score of 5-7, 6-3, 10-8. Fedor provided Washington & Lee with a singles point following a win over Schreiber 6-1, 6-4.

Washington & Lee’s Connor Coleman took down Gregory by a score of 5-7, 6-2, 10-8 in No. 3 singles. His Generals teammate Kittredge earned a win over Jay Montague by scores of 7-5, 6-1. The No. 5 singles clash belonged to Tapp, who defeated Sasser by a 6-1, 6-1 margin.

The No. 6 seed, Jonathan Molner, completed the sweep for Washington & Lee with a 6-3, 6-3 victory against Dominik Pocrnja.

The Quakers return to action on Saturday, April 3rd, when they host Shenandoah in Greensboro at 1 p.m. Check out www.guilfordquakers.com for more information.

#32 Washington and Lee 9, Guilford Quakers 0

Singles competition

1. Evan Brady (WLU) def. Joe Horne (GUILM) 5-7, 6-3, 10-8

2. Alex Fedor (WLU) def. Drake Schreiber (GUILM) 6-1, 6-4

3. Connor Coleman (WLU) def. Elijah Gregory (GUILM) 5-7, 6-2, 10-8

4. Harry Kittredge (WLU) def. Jay Montague (GUILM) 7-5, 6-1

5. Noah Tapp (WLU) def. Tye Sasser (GUILM) 6-1, 6-1

6. Jonathan Molner (WLU) def. Dominik Pocrnja (GUILM) 6-3, 6-3

Doubles competition

1. T.J. Rudden/Harry Kittredge (WLU) def. Joe Horne/Elijah Gregory (GUILM) 8-3

2. Noah Tapp/Alex Fedor (WLU) def. Drake Schreiber/Jay Montague (GUILM) 8-1

3. James Torbert/Mac Morehead (WLU) def. Tye Sasser/Tim Thompson (GUILM) 8-1