Peters(Grimsley HS) Tallies Three RBI, Cenal Throws Complete-Game as Greensboro College Splits Two with Methodist

GREENSBORO, N.C.—Greensboro College’s Cameron Peters (Greensboro, N.C./Grimsley) tallied three RBI while Jared Cenal threw a complete-game in the second contest of Friday afternoon’s non-conference doubleheader with Methodist University. The Pride split with the Monarchs with Methodist taking game one, 7-5, while the Pride claimed the nightcap, 6-5.

The Pride carried a 3-1 lead through three innings of game one as Greensboro posted a three-run rally in the bottom of the third inning as Kendal Tucker (Mount Airy, N.C./North Surry) collected one of his three hits in game one to cap the rally with an RBI-single to left field. Methodist posted two-run rallies in the next two innings while the Pride traded with one-run innings in the fourth and fifth frames. Methodist claimed a run in each of the sixth and seventh innings off of Pride errors as the Monarchs claimed game one.

Tucker, along with Chance Bryant, each hit three-for-three in the first contest with each adding one RBI to represent the lone Pride batters with multi-hit efforts in game one.

Eli Moravick (0-1) claimed the game-one loss for the Pride in a two-inning relief effort he struck out one batter and gave two unearned runs on three hits. Hunter Curtis (Graham, N.C./Southern Alamance) earned the start in a five-inning effort where he fanned three batters and walked three. Ethan Caldwell (1-0) took the win for the Monarchs, throwing the fifth inning where he fanned one and walked one while giving up one run on two hits. Nathan Cockman earned his second save of the season in a two-inning effort where he gave up just three hits.

The Pride jumped to a 2-0 lead in game two in the bottom of the first inning as Alexander Morales’s two-out single up the middle capped the rally in the inning. Methodist responded with a five-run rally, all with one-out, as Christian Yarbrough fueled the rally with a two-RBI single to right field.

That would be all the damage Methodist could produce in the contest as Cenal got into a grove moving forward. His teammates helped his cause with a four-run bottom of the fourth frame as Devin Brackin sparked the rally with an RBI-double to right field with no outs. Peters added his third RBI of the game with a two-out single down the right-field line to cap the rally.

Cenal (1-1) improved as the game reached the end, retiring the last eight batters consecutively as the Pride earned the doubleheader split. The right-handed hurler struck out six batters and walked three while giving up only five hits.

Michael Orlowski (1-1) claimed the game-two loss for Methodist, throwing one and two-third innings of relief where he gave up four runs on three hits while striking out one batter and walking one.

Brackin was the lone Pride batter in game two with a multi-hit effort, finishing two-for-three with one RBI. Michael Garvey Jr. (Greensboro, N.C./Northwest Guilford) furthered his hitting streak with a hit in each contest, extending his hitting streak to nine games. The shortstop has hit safely in 13 of 14 games played this season.

Rob Wilkerson led Methodist with a five-for-eight effort over both contests, including a four-for-four effort in game one, and two RBI.

The Pride returns to action Tuesday, traveling to the University of Lynchburg. The Pride will complete their April 1 contest suspended due to darkness and then will face the Hornets in their regularly scheduled game.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director