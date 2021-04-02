Elon Women’s Track and Field Thursday – Day One at VertKlasse Meeting

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The Elon University women’s track and field team opened day one at the VertKlasse Meeting hosted at High Point University on Thursday, April 1, at Vert Stadium.

THURSDAY RESULTS

Sophomore Hannah Miller finished second in the 1,500-meters with a time of 4:41.23. Senior Rachael Wesolowski also was a runner-up in the 5,000-meters with her time of 18:06.91 while freshman Lizzie Vinci was seventh in the race with a time of 18:23.56.

Sophomore Lauryn Carlton led the Phoenix throwers in the shot put, finishing sixth with a toss of 12.68m. Kristine Strazdite was 11th overall with a mark of 11.51m while Kathleen Collins was 12th at a throw of 11.37m. Grace Dieleman rounded out the Phoenix performers on day one in the javelin throw as the rookie was ninth overall with a mark of 33.03m.

On Deck

Elon is scheduled to start day two of the VertKlasse Meeting on Friday, April 2, with the women’s hammer throw at 9:30 a.m.