The Morning Run:Easter Rabbit Run(This Week’s Top Ten)

Out there running like a wild and loose Easter Rabbit, on this Good Friday morning and it was a very cold Friday morning…Got some nice sunshine backing us up, but good ole Mr. Wind came knocking at the door again this morning…

Another Morning Run in the books, and with this being the start of the Easter Holiday Weekend, we have some Easter tunes to get us in the Easter and Good Friday spirit today….

Here is a tune/song that you might like, and hopefully it will get us going/pumping/jumping today…“Here Comes Peter Cottontail”…

CLICK BELOW and here you go, Hippity Hop Hop, Hippity Hop Hop, Easter’s on its way…



Time to get ready to join in on, The Easter Parade…Click On Below, and you are right there in the middle of the show/video…



We have an oldie, but a goodie, it is entitled, “It’s Easter Time”…Time to get on board with this hit from the past…CLICK ON BELOW…



This next one is about as creative and crazy as you can get, and you might think we came up with this one on our own, but we did not..But, here it is…It is Easter Time, and we have Steve Forbert and Jackrabbit Slim/Romeo’s Tune…Jackrabbit Slim, just in time for Easter 2021…Click On Below…



I really like this one for this holiday season…Jesus Paid It All, from Fernando Ortega…Do CLICK ON BELOW…



We have another version of Jesus Paid It All, and this one rings in from the Mississippi Mass Choir….

Click Below, and here we go…



Our Top Ten List for this week gives us our Top Ten Items on your Easter List….

We have Toby Keith to get us cranked up, as he gives us his List…Toby says, “Start Living, that’s the next thing on My List”…

Toby Keith and “My List”…Or, as we should say, his list…CLICK ON and Toby Keith will get us warmed up…



Now our Top Ten Items on the Easter List…

1)Easter Eggs

2)New shoes for Easter…Everybody used to get new shoes for Easter Sunday morning…

3)An Easter Basket

4)Jelly Beans

5)Chocolate Egg/Bunny



6)Resse’s Peanut Butter Eggs



7)Malted Chocolate Easter Eggs

8)A special Easter Sunrise Church Service

9)A Easter Chicken for lunch

10)TIE:Chicken Salad/A visit from the Easter Bunny

**********There you go, we just came up with another great video show, and another outstanding Morning Run program for you…Enjoy your Easter Holiday, and be sure to check in/tune in here again next week/next Friday…The Morning Run is over, but in some ways, The Morning Run never ends…Remember, There is No Finish Line, and if you stop, or if you quit, you will die….Let’s remember the reason for this season, “Jesus Paid It All”…..***********