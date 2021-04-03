Doyle Delivers Double Overtime Goal in Guilford Men’s Soccer Versus Shenandoah

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford’s Ryan Doyle drove a header past Shenandoah goalkeeper Travis Jett with 3:37 remaining in the second overtime session to deliver the Quakers their fifth win of the season on Saturday, April 3rd at Armfield Athletic Center.

The two teams battled through three scoreless frames before teammate Rodrigo Gudino hit the open Doyle with a pass to provide the Quakers with the victory. Guilford picks up its second win at home this season and moves to 5-2-1 overall and in ODAC action.

The Quakers attempted 22 shots (13 shots on goal) in the match, including a match-high five off the foot of Kenny Nzekwe. Guilford also received three shots from Joenn Lanza, Sam Coughlin and Doyle. Nzekwe also had three shots on goal, while Lanza and Coughlin added two each.

Shenandoah (1-6-2, 1-5-2 ODAC) put together a sound defensive performance, but offensively mustered just 11 shots (four shots on goal). Teammates Brenden Zabava and Braden Gallant had three shots each for the Hornets.

Zach Van Kampen (5-2-1) earned the win in net for the Quakers, making four saves along the way. Jett took the loss for Shenandoah, making six saves among the seven shots he faced.

The Quakers end the regular season on Sunday, April 4th at Ferrum when they take on the Panthers at 2 p.m. For more information on Guilford men’s soccer check out www.guilfordquakers.com.