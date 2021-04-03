Four Greensboro College Women’s Soccer Athletes Earn All-USA South East Division Honors

ROME, Ga.—Three Greensboro College Women’s Soccer student-athletes earned spots on the All-USA South East Division Team while also claiming a spot on the All-Sportsmanship Team as announced by the conference office earlier today.

Angela Niles led the Pride up front all season long, scoring three game-winning goals in her final season with the Pride. The senior forward tallied two goals against North Carolina Wesleyan February 21 to earn USA South Player of the Week honors for that week. Niles’ five goals this season place her in a tie for seventh in the USA South while her point total (11) stands in a tie for tenth. Niles boasts 19 goals and 14 assists over her four-year career with the Pride.

Natalie Habich claimed All-USA South East Division honors in the Pride’s midfield. The junior tallied a goal in the 4-2 loss at Methodist March 13 and also at Meredith on March 27 in a goal that would prove to be the game-winner. Habich has started all six games in the Pride’s midfield as she has totaled 500 minutes on the field in the Spring.

Senior defender Keeley Catarineau also garnered All-USA South East Division honors. The senior started five games in the Pride’s back line. Catarineau has started 57 of 60 contests she has played in her career, including starts in all contests she played in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. In all five contests this season, she played the entire match, logging 470 minutes in five games as a result.

Senior defensive midfielder Isabella Cross earned a spot in the USA South All-Sportsmanship Team. Cross was named Defender of the Week in the conference after a shutout performance against Averett on February 27. Cross juggled on-field play with membership in the ROTC at nearby North Carolina A&T State University throughout the season. Cross will be commissioned into the United States Army after graduation as a second lieutenant and will go into the reserves while she works with the Department of Justice as a civilian.

The Pride (4-1-1, 4-1-1 USA South) earned the second-seed in the USA South East Division Tournament. They will host North Carolina Wesleyan on Pride Field in the first round of the tournament tomorrow at 2 p.m.

### WE ARE 1 PRIDE ###

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director