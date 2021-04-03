Greensboro’s Briceno, Mihindou(Eastern Guilford HS) Earn Spots on the All-USA South East Division Soccer Team, Linares(Bishop McGuinness) All-Sportsmanship Team

ROME, Ga.—Greensboro College Men’s Soccer forwards Jordy Briceno and Darli Mihindou (Greensboro, N.C./Eastern Guilford) claimed All-USA South East Division honors while teammate Alan Linares (Kernersville, N.C./Bishop McGuinness) was named to the conference’s All-Sportsmanship Team as announced by the conference earlier today.

Briceno’s seven goals stands fourth in the USA South this Spring while his four assists place him a tie for third-place with his teammate Mihindou. Briceno netted three goals and added one assist in the February 14 victory at home against Methodist. The forward booted his second half goal in the contest on a free-kick from distance as the Pride earned a 5-2 win over the Monarchs. Briceno followed that performance with a two-goal effort in an overtime heartbreaker at Averett February 20. Briceno notched his fourth multi-point effort of the season with a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win over Mary Baldwin March 14. The forward also tallied a multi-point effort in a non-conference match against Carolina University February 6 where he posted a goal and an assist. Briceno’s 101-career points is the second among active players through all NCAA divisions. His point total stands third in school history.

Mihindou earned USA South Player of the Week honors on March 15 after his two goal and one assist effort against Mary Baldwin one day prior to receiving the weekly award. His ten goals ties for the league lead and his four assists stand in a tie for third. Mihindou has also tallied four multi-point performances this season, beginning with his two goals and one assist in the February 6 non-league victory over Carolina University. The forward also tallied two goals and an assist in the February 27 win at William Peace, including one of three game-winning goals on the season. Mihindou’s 98-career points stands third among active players among all NCAA divisions. Mihindou’s 43-career goals is third among all active NCAA players, with Briceno’s 38 goals fourth. Mihindou’s point total stands fourth all-time in school history.

Freshman defender Linares completed his first season of competition this season claiming a spot on the USA South’s All-Sportsmanship Team. Linares competed in all eight contests for the Pride in the Spring, earning two starts in the back line at William Peace and in a non-conference contest at Brevard.

The Pride (5-3, 3-3 USA South) earned the four-seed in the USA South East Division Tournament and compete in a first-round matchup tomorrow at 2 p.m. at North Carolina Wesleyan College.

### WE ARE 1 PRIDE ###

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director