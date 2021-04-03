Guilford Softball Earns Series Split with Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, Va. – The Guilford softball team earned a series split with ODAC foe Shenandoah on Saturday, April 3rd, earning a 5-0 win in the opening game before suffering an 8-4 setback in the second game of the afternoon.

Game 1: Guilford 5, Shenandoah 0

Four players in the Guilford lineup finished with two hits, including Kylie Richardson, who was 2-of-3 from the plate with three RBI and a double, as the Quakers posted their first win of the campaign 5-0 against Shenandoah. Joining Richardson with multiple hits was Sarah Aukamp (2-2, 2 runs), Ally Morales (2-3, RBI, run) and Casey Bunting (2-3, run).

Katie McNeill (1-2) picked up the win for the Quakers, tossing a complete game four-hitter, as she fanned 11 Shenandoah hitters along the way.

Guilford jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning when Morales sent a single up the middle that plated Jessie Beck. Richardson followed with a base hit to left field, scoring Bunting as Guilford assumed a 2-0 lead. Faith Fennell drew a bases loaded walk to score the final Guilford run of the inning in the form of Aukamp.

Four innings later, in the top of the fifth, Guilford added a pair of insurance runs. Aukamp kept the inning alive with a two-out single to centerfield and Morales followed with a single of her own to move Aukamp into scoring position at second.

Richardson came through with a bases-clearing double to right centerfield, extending the Guilford lead to 5-0.

Game 2: Shenandoah 8, Guilford 4

The Quakers and Shenandoah had nine hits apiece in the second game, but it was a trio of multi-run innings that made the difference Hornets, who emerged with the 8-4 win.

Guilford (1-5, 1-5 ODAC) was led at the plate by Grace Calus (2-3, RBI, run), Sarah Aukamp (2-3, run), Casey Bunting (2-4, 2 RBI, double) and Caitlyn Ray (2-3).

Shenandoah (4-12, 1-7 ODAC) claimed the first run of the game in the home half of the first when Meghan Stout plated Allie Schey with a single to left field. Ray helped manufacture the first Guilford run in the second, stealing second and advanced to third on an error, which allowed Ally Morales to trot home in the process.

Calus and Aukamp each collected a base hit to open the second, but it was a Bunting double to left centerfield that provided the Quakers with a 3-1 lead in the top of the second inning. Shenandoah answered with a pair of runs in the second, tying the game at three-all.

The Quakers regained the lead in the top of the fourth, 4-3, when Calus delivered a single to short that plated Taylor Ledbetter. However, Shenandoah answered with a three-run home half of the fourth, highlighted by a two-run single by Sammy Amateau.

With a 6-4 lead entering the bottom of the sixth, Shenadoah’s Baylee Jenkins came through with a single to centerfield that scored Schey for the seventh run of the game. The final run crossed the plate on a passed ball.

Kayla Stephenson (3-4) came through with the complete game win for the Hornets, allowing just nine hits and striking out three batters. Abigayle Rowell (0-3) took the loss for the Quakers after surrendering seven hits, six runs and one walk in 3.2 innings on the mound.

The Quakers return home to face Ferrum on Tuesday, April 6th. First game of the doubleheader is set for 3 p.m. and the second game will follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first. For more information check out www.guilfordquakers.com.