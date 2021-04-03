High School Football from Saturday Afternoon in Mebane:Western Alamance 33, Eastern Alamance 14(Western Alamance at Northern Guilford, next Friday night)

High School Football Final Score from the Saturday afternoon game in Mebane:

Western Alamance 33, Eastern Alamance 14

Western Alamance(6-0)/Eastern Alamance(4-1)

Western Alamance(6-0) at Northern Guilford(4-1) next Friday night….Northern Guilford(4-1) at Morehead(1-3) on Monday night….If Northern Guilford can win out next week, there will be a three-way tie for the Top/#1 Spot in the Mid-State 3-A Conference….The three-way tie would be between Northern Guilford, Western Alamance and Eastern Alamance…

Big game next Friday night, with Western Alamance, at Northern Guilford…

Today’s game with Western Alamance at Eastern Alamance was broadcast on two Alamance County radio stations…The game was 1150 WBAG, and on 1220 WSML/The Maverick…

I was able to catch the broadcast on radio, from my car…Eastern Alamance led Western Alamance, 14-7, at halftime…So you can tell by the final score, WA 33, EA 14, that Western Alamance had a huge second half of football, which enabled the WA Warriors, to go and claim the victory in Mebane…

You can bet there will be several car loads of Western Alamance coaches and players headed up to Morehead/Eden, to scout Northern Guilford in their game versus Morehead, on Monday night at 6:30pm…