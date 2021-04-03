Yellow Jackets Closes Guilford Women’s Soccer With 2-0 Setback

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Randolph-Macon women’s soccer team earned a 2-0 road victory in ODAC play on Saturday, April 3rd, at Guilford’s Armfield Athletic Center, ending the Quaker’s 2021 season.

The Yellow Jackets (3-3-2, 3-2-2 ODAC) netted goals in both halves, assuming a 1-0 lead at the 25:48 mark when Casey Kent drove an unassisted goal past Morgan Malikowski. Teammate Breckin Armes-Johns provided Randolph-Macon with a two-goal advantage with just under two minutes left, resulting in the final goal of the match.

Randolph-Macon finished the contest with 13 shots, including seven shots on goal, while Guilford (1-6-0, 1-6-0 ODAC) attempted 10 shots (5 shots on goal). Gracie Meyer attempted three of those shots while senior Kate Glenn added two shots on the afternoon.

Abby Cook (1-1-0) earned the win in net for the Yellow Jackets, stopping all five shots she faced. Morgan Malikowski took the loss for the Quakers, facing seven shots on goal throughout the day.

