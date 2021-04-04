Fusca’s Goal Propels Elon WSOC Phoenix Past Charleston

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. — The Elon University women’s soccer team recorded its third win of the season on Saturday, April 3 when it topped the College of Charleston, 1-0.

BOX SCORE

“Tonight was a great road win for us and a strong collective performance,” said head coach Neil Payne. “I’m so pleased Abby (Fusca) was rewarded for her hard work in getting the winning goal and it’s pleasing to see our threats are coming from multiple areas. We’ll continue to embrace the learning moments, fix them, and continue to grow as a team. But the team’s overall performances tonight certainly shows we’re heading in the right direction.”

THE RUNDOWN

-Abby Fusca scored the only goal of the game in the 33rd minute on her first and only shot on goal to give Elon the lead and eventually the win. Jessica Carrieri was awarded the assist.

-The Phoenix had three additional opportunities to score. However, they were all saved by Charleston’s Maggie Berlin.

-The Elon defense held the Cougars to just three shots in the game, with none of them being on goal.

NOTES

-Bethany Harford finished the match with a team-high two shots on goal, followed by Fusca and Katie Lowe with one apiece.

-In goal, McKenna Dalfonso earned the win to improve her record to 3-3.

-Six Elon players played the entire match: Dalfonso, Harford, Lowe, Kayla Hodges, Fusca and Samantha Dominguez.

-The Phoenix is now 3-3 (2-1 CAA) on the season, while Charleston falls to 0-8-1 (0-3-1 CAA).

UP NEXT

Elon will take on William & Mary in its regular-season finale on the road at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 10.