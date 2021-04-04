Hornets Claim 6-3 Win Over Guilford in Women’s Tennis Action

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A 6-3 win by the Shenandoah women’s tennis team resulted in the third loss of the season for the Quakers in a clash between the two ODAC programs on Saturday, April 3rd in Greensboro. Guilford (3-3, 3-3 ODAC) has now split its last four matches.

Shenandoah claimed all three of the doubles matches, including an 8-7 (10-0) win from Madison Hansen and Jahveesha Combs, who defeated Madyson Schreiber and Hannah Pardue. Lily Kimble and teammate Kelly Hudak, competing as No. 2 doubles for the Hornets, defeating Hannah Arnett and Bea Niybizi. Caitlin Bennett and Madison Hoilman completed the sweep with an 8-2 victory, as the No. 3 seed, over Nya Reed and Alys Parker.

One of the three Guilford points came by virtue of a default win by Schreiber, which came against Combs in No. 1 singles. Pardue added a 6-2, 6-0 win over Hansen in No. 2 singles and the Quakers added a third point when Arnett defeated Kimble by scores of 7-6 (4-0), 6-1 in No 3 singles as Guilford swept the top three singles.

Hudak added her second point of the afternoon with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Niybizi at the fourth seed spot. Bennett came through with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Reed in the No. 5 singles match, while Hoilman provided the Hornets with a point in No. 6 singles with a 6-0, 6-1 victory versus Jessica Fuentes.

The Quakers return to action on Sunday, April 11th, when they head to Lynchburg for a 12 p.m. match. For more information on Guilford women’s tennis check out www.guilfordquakers.com.

Shenandoah University 6, Guilford Quakers 3

Singles competition

1. Madyson Schreiber (GUILW) def. Jahveesha Combs (SUW), by default

2. Hannah Pardue (GUILW) def. Madison Hansen (SUW) 6-2, 6-0

3. Hannah Arnett (GUILW) def. Lily Kimble (SUW) 7-6 (4-0), 6-1

4. Kelly Hudak (SUW) def. Bea Niybizi (GUILW) 6-2, 6-0

5. Caitlin Bennett (SUW) def. Nya Reed (GUILW) 6-1, 6-1

6. Madison Hoilman (SUW) def. Jessica Fuentes (GUILW) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles competition

1. Madison Hansen/Jahveesha Combs (SUW) def. Madyson Schreiber/Hannah Pardue (GUILW) 8-7 (10-0)

2. Lily Kimble/Kelly Hudak (SUW) def. Hannah Arnett/Bea Niybizi (GUILW) 8-1

3. Caitlin Bennett/Madison Hoilman (SUW) def. Nya Reed/Alys Parker (GUILW) 8-2