Has Hubert Davis emerged as the frontrunner to replace Roy Williams as the head basketball coach at North Carolina???

Here’s what 24/7 Sports is saying…..

North Carolina assistant coach Hubert Davis has emerged as the frontrunner to replace Roy Williams as the head coach at North Carolina, according to a report from NCAA reporter Andy Katz. Katz also reported that TNT analyst and North Carolina alum Kenny Smith is providing insight on the search and could also end up becoming a candidate for the job.

Hubert was a player at North Carolina from 1988-1992 and went on to be drafted in the first round of the 1992 NBA Draft. He played in the NBA through 2004 and then began working for ESPN as a college basketball analyst in 2008. Davis was part of the, “College GameDay,” crew until 2012, when he left that job to get into coaching as an assistant on Williams’ staff. Davis has been a part of the North Carolina coaching staff ever since then but he has no coaching experience outside of that job he currently holds.

Prior to Katz’s report, many had speculated that Davis could be a favorite to get the job because the school would likely look to keep it in the, “North Carolina family,” and hire a former player or coach. While that is a trend that the Tar Heels could follow when they make this hire, athletic director Bubba Cunningham said he did not have that requirement on the job when he thinks about replacing Williams.