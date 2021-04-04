Loughry II Posts 216 Passing Yards as Greensboro College Gives Head Coach Tyler Card His First Football Win, 24-21

SEWANEE, TN.—Greensboro College’s David Loughry II threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns, 102 yards to Cale Matthews who also threw for a touchdown, as the Pride claimed a Saturday afternoon non-conference victory over Sewanee: The University of the South, 24-21. The victory is the first for Head Coach Tyler Card as the leader of the Pride.

Sewanee opened the contest engineering a six-play, 30-yards drive off of a turnover early in the first quarter to take an early lead. Both teams traded short drives in the next two possessions before Loughry fired a 45-yard touchdown pass to Zach Atkinson at the 8:37 mark of the quarter to even the score.

Both teams held in a defensive battle for the rest of the quarter. The Pride broke the stalemate with a four-play, 65-yard drive that took the Pride to the 9:00 mark in the second quarter to claim the advantage. Greensboro ran a trick play where Matthews threw a 31-yard pass to Amane Kimba (Greensboro, N.C./Northeast Guilford) in the end zone as the Pride claimed the lead, 14-7.

Dagem Samuel caught a Travis Kirk pass for a 15-yard touchdown in response as part of a 48-yard drive to even the score. Hunter Jones caught a pass from Cooper Hancock in the final drive of the second quarter to wrap up a 13-play, 85-yard drive to claim a 21-14 lead at halftime.

Da’shaun Wallace stopped the Tigers on their opening drive of the third quarter, intercepting Cooper Hancock’s pass in Greensboro territory as the Pride forced their first turnover of the game. The Pride converted that turnover into points with a nine-play, 64-yard drive that took 4:51 off the clock. At the Sewanee 16-yard line, Loughry II found Matthews in the end zone as the Pride evened the score. Loughry II and Matthews hooked up again on the opening play of the final drive of the third quarter with a 46-yard reception that brought the Pride into Sewanee territory. The Pride later drew a pass interference penalty, which put them in the red zone. That penalty helped to set up Zac Ellison (Greensboro, N.C./Northwest Guilford), who converted on a 32-yard go-ahead field goal to claim a three-point lead.

Sewanee posted a comeback bid on their final drive of the game. Starting from their own one-yard line, the Tigers marched into Pride territory in a rally fueled by a Samuel 27-yard reception to the Pride’s eight-yard line. With almost a minute left to play, Wallace picked off his second pass of the afternoon just short of the end zone as the Pride secured the win.

Loughry II finished 16-for-27 on the afternoon with two touchdowns and an interception. The quarterback also added 13 yards rushing on six carries.

Matthews finished with five receptions for 102 yards and 133 yards of total offense with two total touchdowns. Shy’heem Clemons led the Pride’s rushing attack, posting 36 yards on ten carries.

Juwarren Byrd led the Pride’s defense with nine tackles, three and a half for a loss, with two and a half sacks. Kelvin Myers-Rogers tallied eight tackles and a pass breakup. Wallace finished with seven tackles and two interceptions.

Hancock finished 13-for-22 for 166 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Samuel finished with nine receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown. Wesley Porter led the Sewanee defense with six tackles and an interception.

Both teams tallied 325 of total offense each with the Pride holding the edge in passing yards, 244-206. The Tigers held the edge on the ground, 119-81. The Tigers held a 23-17 edge in first downs and converted eight of their 16 third downs while the Pride converted three of nine tries on third down.

The Pride (1-2) wrap up their Spring season and begin their plans for the Fall season later this year.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director