Sadness in the Local Sports Community:Page HS Soccer coach and former News and Record high school sportswriter Tim Nash has died

Page High School Athletics

@PagePiratesATH

Heartbroken to share that beloved @PHSstudentbody women’s soccer coach, Tim Nash, unexpectedly passed away last night. He touched the lives of so many in the Page Community. We send our sincerest condolences to his wife and family.

We love and miss you, Coach.Page High School Athletics

At GreensboroSports, we have shared the press box and the high school basketball press table many a night with Tim Nash over the years…Tim wrote high school football and basketball articles for the News and Record’s HSXtra section, and he worked on high school sports for the paper and online along with Joe Sirera and J.P. Mundy and others…Tim Nash coached high school soccer at Page High School and he also coached youth soccer teams in the area and, I think he had a home base down around Burlington and Alamance County for awhile…I remember he told me that he coached Sammi Furlough, the daughter of Northern Guilford girls basketball coach Kim Furlough, and that he coached Sammi Furlough in soccer….

Tim Nash would always get some concessions and some snacks at the high school ball games, and I remember he always took his notes on notebook paper and sometimes Tim would have those notes spread out all over the place, but by the time he got those notes organized, his News and Record/HSXtra articles turned out just fine…Tim would have quite the stack of those notebook paper notes, by the time the games were over, and again, Tim always got those notes in order for his deadlines for the N&R…..He did a good job for the local paper and he was a good/nice compliment to the job that Joe Sirera and J..P Mundy did…

(Just doing most of this from memory, but I think Tim Nash also covered the Greensboro Swarm D League basketball team for the News and Record for a period of time.)

Tim was as good man, and he will be missed….You hate to see those that you knew from the ball game days, now gone and no longer with us…

RIP:Time Nash

