Elon Cross Country Earns USTFCCCA All-Academic Honors

NEW ORLEANS – The Elon University men’s and women’s cross country teams received 2020 All-Academic Team honors by the United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) as announced by the organization.

USTFCCCA Release

In addition, two members of the women’s cross country team, Maria Ahm and Maggie Springer, were named 2020 NCAA Division I All-Academic Athletes by the USTFCCCA. Overall, there were 269 women in Division I who were named All-Academic individuals.

The Phoenix men’s cross country team posted a team GPA of 3.458 during the fall semester and was one of 199 teams recognized. The Elon women finished the semester with a 3.495 GPA and was one of 233 teams to earn All-Academic team accolades.

In order to qualify for All-Academic distinction, teams must have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period. To qualify for the USTFCCCA All-Academic Team, student-athletes must have a cumulative GPA of 3.25 or higher and finish in the top-25 at the NCAA Regional Championships or as an All-American at the NCAA Championships.