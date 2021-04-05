High School Football for this week(4/9/1021) in and around Guilford County

Monday night/Tonight:Northern Guilford(4-1) at Morehead(1-4) 6:30pm
Games for this Friday night, with most games set for 7pm kickoffs
Page(0-6) at Grimsley(5-0)
Western Alamance(6-0) at Northern Guilford(4-1)
Southern Guilford(5-1) at Eastern Guilford(4-2)
Southwest Guilford(4-2) at Mount Tabor(6-0)
Dudley(5-1) at Western Guilford(1-4)
Ragsdale(2-4) at High Point Central(2-4)
Southwestern Randolph(2-4) at Southeast Guilford(5-1)
Northeast Guilford(0-6) at Person(2-3)
Smith(0-6) at WS Parkland(1-4)
High Point Andrews(2-3) at Wheatmore(2-4)
Northwest Guilford(5-1) OFF