Hampden-Sydney Completes Doubleheader Sweep of Guilford Baseball Quakers on Sunday

FARMVILLE, Va. – One day after earning a split with ODAC foe Washington & Lee, the Guilford baseball team suffered a doubleheader sweep at the hands of Hampden-Sydney by scores of 15-5 and 8-7 (10 inn.) in Farmville, Va.

GAME 1: Hampden-Sydney 15, Guilford 5

Guilford (1-8, 1-8 ODAC) wrapped up the opening game of the series with eight hits, led by Saunders Joplin and Brandon Ussrey, who closed with two hits each. One of Ussrey’s hits resulted in a double and Joplin connected on a home run in one of his three at bats.

The Quakers scored the first of their five runs in the second when Joplin drove a solo home run over the left centerfield wall, slicing the Hampden-Sydney lead to 2-1 in the process.

Guilford assumed a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth when Isaiah Hairston connected on a single to right field. Two batters later he moved to second on a passed ball and Joplin drew a walk to put two on base. Bryce Vestal singled to right field, scoring Hairston, and Ussery followed with a single to left that plated Joplin, marking the third run of the contest.

Hampden-Sydney scored one run in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at 3-3 before adding five runs in the seventh to forge ahead 8-3. Ussrey reached on a fielding error at short, scoring Hobbs from third for the fourth Guilford run. Two batters later, Nick Boles reached on a fielder’s choice that brought Joplin home from third base.

Joplin, who was 2-of-3 from the plate, scored three runs for the Quakers and accounted for an RBI. Ussrey was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI. Guilford sent five pitchers to the mound with Ty Clark (0-1) suffering the loss after allowing two hits, three runs and one walk in his appearance.

Owen Tappy (3-1) claimed the win for the Tigers, logging 2.1 innings, allowing four hits, two runs and converting a strikeout. Ryan Clawson led the way at the plate, finishing 4-for-4 with three RBI and two runs, accounting for two doubles. Trent Jones (3-5, 3 RBI, run, double) and Trey Karnes (2-5, 2 RBI, 2 run, HR) also had multiple hits for Hampden-Sydney.

GAME 2: Hampden-Sydney 8, Guilford 7 (10 inn.)

The Tigers completed their sweep of the doubleheader when Matt Muehleck drew a bases loaded walk to score Ryan Clawson in the home half of the 10th.

Guilford (1-9, 1-9 ODAC) scored the first run of the game in the first inning after Jordan Burrough singled into left centerfield to score Hayes Henderson from third. The Quaker lead grew to 3-0 in the top of the second, scoring the first run on a wild pitch with Larry McMillan II crossing the plate. Sam Mennitt singled to right three batters later, bringing home Michael Sumner as Guilford moved in front 3-0.

Hampden-Sydney scored two runs in the second and added one in the third to pull even, but Guilford regained the lead, 4-3, in the top of the fourth. The Quakers’ run came from Adam Anderson, who senta sacrifice fly to right field that scored Sumner. However, the lead was brief as the Tigers scored three in the fifth to move in front 6-4.

In the sixth, Guilford came through with two runs to knot the game at six-all. Henderson came home for the fifth Quaker run on a grounder to short by Carter Davis. Two batters later, Jordan Burrough delivered a single to right that resulted in Anderson scoring for the Quakers.

Hampden-Sydney regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth with one run, but Bryce Vestal tied the contest at 7-7 with a double to left centerfield that scored Nick Boles from second base.

Guilford, which pounded out 11 hits in the game, was led at the plate by the trio of Burrough (2-4, 2 RBI), Ryan Mangum (2-5) and Sumner (2-4, 2 runs, double). Hampden-Sydney recorded 13 hits in the game and was led by Ryan Clawson, who was 3-for-6 with two runs.

Russell Bowles (1-0) earned the win after tossing three innings, allowing two hits and making a strikeout. Tanner Hobbs (0-4) took the loss after working 2.1 innings, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out one Tiger batter.

The Quakers return to the field on Wednesday, April 7th, when they head to Ferrum for a 6 p.m. clash with the Panthers.