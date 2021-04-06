Alonza Barnett III(Grimsley HS) gets College Football Offer from N.C. A&T Aggies

Alonza Barnett, junior quarterback from Grimsley High School, and Class of 2022, has received a college football offer from the N.C. A&T Aggies….A very solid college football offer, and AB III has family connections from the N.C. A&T football family…

