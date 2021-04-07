Greensboro College Baseball Rally Falls Short at Lynchburg in Regularly Schedule, Suspended Game

LYNCHBURG, Va.—The University of Lynchburg’s Garrett Jackson tallied four RBI on the afternoon as Greensboro College dropped a Tuesday afternoon contest to Lynchburg, 4-1.

Before the originally scheduled contest, the Pride and Hornets finished their suspended contest from April 1 that had just entered the top of the tenth inning. Greensboro drew three walks in the first four plate appearances of the top-half of the inning, but the Hornets regained momentum and retired the Pride. Jackson connected on a two-RBI ground-rule double to right field in the bottom of the tenth inning as the Hornets earned the walk-off win of the suspended game, 13-11.

Both sides sped through the first three and a half innings of the regularly-scheduled game with both sides combining for only one hit to start the regularly scheduled contest. The Hornets posted four unanswered runs in the bottom of the fourth and bottom of the fifth innings, capping the run with a three-run rally in the fifth inning. Jackson capped the fifth-inning rally with a two-RBI double to right field with one out.

The Pride answered back in the top of the seventh inning as Alexander Morales scored on an error to put the Pride on the board. Greensboro threatened in the top of the ninth inning with a lead-off single from Braxton Rupp who advanced to second during the next at-bat on a balk. Adam Weber pinch-ran for Rupp at second base and advanced to third on a wild pitch after Devin Brackin walked. Lynchburg regained control and recorded three consecutive outs to earn the win.

Clayton Slater (2-2) took the loss for the Pride, striking out one batter and walking two. Eli Moravick threw two and two-third innings and struck out three batters in a scoreless outing. Layton Helms threw a shutout inning to close out the Pride’s bullpen effort, striking out one.

Michael Reiskind (2-0) took the win for Lynchburg, throwing five shutout innings where he struck out two batters and walked one.

The Pride (8-9) returns to action Saturday, traveling to Methodist University for a 2 p.m. USA South Athletic Conference contest.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director