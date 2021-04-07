Elon’s Reding, O’Dea Named CAA Women’s Doubles Team of the Week

ELON, N.C. – Elon University women’s tennis freshmen Lizette Reding and Alison O’Dea have been named the CAA Doubles Team of the Week, the league office announced on Wednesday, April 7.

The duo collected the honor after helping lead the Phoenix to a victory over William & Mary (4-3) for the first time in program history. Against the Tribe, Reding and O’Dea defeated Lisa Fukutoku and Alisia Manolescu, 6-2, to clinch the doubles point for Elon. The victory moved them to 6-3 in No. 2 doubles and gave them their seventh doubles win in their last ten matches.

This season the tandem of Reding and O’Dea has racked up an 8-4 mark in doubles play, including wins over CAA foes Towson, UNCW and William & Mary respectively. They become the first Phoenix pair to earn CAA Doubles Team of the Week this season.

Elon returns to action on Friday, April 9, when it hosts UNCG in a 3 p.m. matchup at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.