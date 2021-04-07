BODYARMOR State Games High School Baseball Coaches Announced:William Hardin(Page HS), Andy Harper(HP Central HS), Clark Erskine(McMichael HS) and Keith Walker(Glenn HS) among the coaches

BODYARMOR State Games High School Baseball Coaches Announced

Registration is open and tryouts are scheduled to begin!

DURHAM, North Carolina- The BODYARMOR State Games (Previously known as the Powerade State Games) High School Baseball Showcase will take place June 28th – July 2nd at Boshamer Stadium at UNC Chapel Hill and the Historic Durham Athletic Park. The High School Baseball Showcase will feature the best 20 underclassmen players from eight North Carolina Regions. Athletes will be competing in front of over 80 college and professional scouts as they vie for the gold, silver and bronze medals.

The coaches have been selected for each regional team and are listed below with their high school in parentheses and the head coach listed first:

Region 1 – Buck Edmundson (Fike), Justin Roberson (Perquimans Co.), Justin Hill (Currituck) & Cameron Ramsey (Rocky Mount Academy)

Region 2 – Dustin Medlin (North Brunswick), Jason King (Rosewood), Robert Kravitz (Arendell Parrott) & Nick Raynor (Topsail)

Region 3 – Bryan Tuck (Chapel Hill), Aaron Parnell (South Johnston), Adam Weaver (Corinth Holders), & Nate Logan (Middle Creek)

Region 4 –Matthew Hunt (St. Pauls), Sandy Thorndyke (Fairmont) & Jarrod Britt (Cape Fear)

Region 5 –Andy Harper (High Point Central), Clark Erskine (McMichael), Keith Walker (Glenn) & William Hardin (Page)

Region 6 – Alex Leonhardt (Burns), Terry Tucker (South Stanly), Windell Robertson (Cox Mill) & John Markley (West Lincoln)

Region 7 – Bradley Rudisill (Davie County), Drew Ward (West Wilkes), Jack Moss (Forbush), Jason Bumgarner (West Caldwell)

Region 8 – Tony Wall (Chase), Scotty Ruff (Rosman), Dylan Jones (Erwin) & Chad Fowler (R-S Central)

Only high school varsity players (2022, 2023, & 2024 graduates) are eligible to participate. To register, view regional maps, view tryout dates & locations, or for other general information on the High School Baseball Showcase, please visit www.bodyarmorstategames.org.

The BODYARMOR State Games of North Carolina is gearing up for an exciting year of competition in the Triangle region. The 34th annual BODYARMOR State Games begin on June 5th and conclude on July 10th, hosting competitions at venues throughout Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, Morrisville, Holly Springs, Sanford, Garner, Wake Forest, Apex and Fuquay-Varina. Registration is now open for all sports. Athletes can visit www.bodyarmorstategames.org to register for each event.

The 2021 BODYARMOR State Games of North Carolina corporate partners include: BODYARMOR, Visit NC, Truist, Lowes Foods, Daly Seven, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC, Capitol Broadcasting Company, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Sheetz, Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance and Durham Sports Commission. It is not too late to be part of this year’s BODYARMOR State Games; to become a sponsor contact the North Carolina Amateur Sports office at 919-361-1133 ext. 233.

North Carolina Amateur Sports (NCAS) is the 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that annually hosts the BODYARMOR State Games of North Carolina and Cycle North Carolina. NCAS is dedicated to the promotion of health, physical fitness and the Olympic Movement in North Carolina. For more information on NCAS and its events, please visit www.ncsports.org.