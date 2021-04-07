Wednesday Night High School Sports Scoreboard(4/7/2021)

JV Football:

Mount Tabor 22, Southwest Guilford 21

Our boys played their hearts out but it wasn’t enough to beat Tabor ! This was a heartbreaker 21-22 . Those 2 point conversions and /or field goals can make or break a game ! So proud of our boys @Certified_Ev @SWGHS_Football @gsosports pic.twitter.com/fO3py28Hes — Jacquelyn Clark Johnson (@jackiejohnson) April 8, 2021

++++++++++Looking over an old lineup from high school football with Dudley vs. Southeast Guilford, a few years back and at linebacker you had LBJ/Landon Johnson, Jurriente Davis and Milan Summers, for the Dudley Panthers…Ryan Douglas at QB, for SEG…++++++++++

Southwest Guilford softball 19, Ragsdale 9

Final 6 innings

SWG(2-0)

Page girls soccer 3, Ragsdale 0