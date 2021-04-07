Wednesday Night High School Sports Scoreboard(4/7/2021)

JV Football:
Mount Tabor 22, Southwest Guilford 21

++++++++++Looking over an old lineup from high school football with Dudley vs. Southeast Guilford, a few years back and at linebacker you had LBJ/Landon Johnson, Jurriente Davis and Milan Summers, for the Dudley Panthers…Ryan Douglas at QB, for SEG…++++++++++
**********


**********

Southwest Guilford softball 19, Ragsdale 9
Final 6 innings
SWG(2-0)

Page girls soccer 3, Ragsdale 0

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *