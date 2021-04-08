Former Arizona Basketball Coach Sean Miller headed to the NBA???

Former Arizona head coach Sean Miller likely to jump to NBA?

Sean Miller on Wednesday was fired after 12 seasons as the head coach of the Arizona Wildcats. Miller was able to hold onto his job for a few more years past when many thought he would be fired, but he is finally out.

So what will Miller do next? ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says the coach is likely to head to the NBA as an assistant.

Miller took over Arizona three seasons after the late Lute Olson’s retirement. He immediately brought Arizona back to the top of the Pac-12, beginning with a 30-win season and Elite Eight appearance in his second year on the job. Despite having four 30-plus win seasons at Arizona, Miller was unable to get the Wildcats beyond the Elite Eight.

In 2017, he was involved in a controversy for the DeAndre Ayton recruitment, though he denied the allegations.

There were numerous rumors about Miller’s job status, but he remained the coach. There was even talk about him getting a contract extension, but the school board reportedly would not approve one, leading to his ultimate dismissal.

In the NBA, Miller would not need to worry about NCAA issues.