Alleged Victims of Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson are coming forward:McNair Family says Behavior is an Issue

Two alleged victims of Deshaun Watson speak publicly about allegations

from Sam Robinson with YardBarker.com/www.yardbarker.com:

Two of Deshaun Watson‘s alleged victims revealed their identities Tuesday. Both said Watson sexually assaulted them.

Ashley Solis, the first of the 22 women to allege the Texans quarterback committed sexual assault or misconduct, has provided information to the police, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com notes. Another of Tony Buzbee’s clients has as well. The Houston Police Department began an investigation into Watson on Friday. Solis alleges Watson touched her with his genitals during their massage session, which occurred at Solis’ residence.

Another of the massage therapists, Lauren Baxley, revealed her identity Tuesday as well through a letter written to the embattled quarterback. Baxley accuses Watson of contacting her with his genitals multiple times, according to NFL.com. The NFL has been in contact with Buzbee, according to ESPN.com’s Ed Werder. The league has been investigating the Watson accusers’ claims for weeks.

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, responded to Solis’ account by indicating her claim of not coming forward for monetary purposes was disingenuous. Buzbee sought a $100K settlement on Solis’ behalf before she filed the civil lawsuit, Hardin’s statement read. Hardin-provided emails involving the settlement proposal between Watson’s camp and Buzbee’s reveal standard pre-litigation communications, however, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

In a letter to season-ticket holders Monday, the Texans addressed the Watson developments.

“We want to assure you that we take these allegations very seriously,” the McNair family said in a statement. “While we await the conclusion of these investigations, we express our strong stance against any form of sexual assault. Our family and the entire Houston Texans organization are deeply troubled by any form of abuse and we condemn this type of behavior.”