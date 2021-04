Northwest Guilford 6, Page 0

Team Leaders

Northwest:

Addy Tucker 2 for 4; HR ( First High School HR), 1B, Run, 5 RBIs

Cori McMillian 1 for 3; 2B, 2 Runs, BB

Abby Barrow 1 for 2

Emma Moberg 7 IP, 3 Hits, BB, 4 SO, Zero runs allowed for the complete game shutout, Also scored two runs on offense

Page:

Aleyah Terrell 1 for 3

Brynn Klaber 1 For 2

Carolyn Wall 1 for 3