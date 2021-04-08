Ward, Davis Represent Guilford on Men’s Basketball All-ODAC Unit

FOREST, Va. – Despite an abbreviated season, two members of the Guilford men’s basketball program—Liam Ward and Jorden Davis—were named to the All-ODAC team in an announcement from the league.

In three games, Ward tallied a team-high 73 points, scoring at least 20 points in contests against Randolph (Feb. 8), Emory & Henry (Feb. 11) and Roanoke (Feb. 16). His best single-game performance of the season came in what proved to be the final game of the season for the Quakers, against Roanoke, where he tallied 28 points after knocking down 10-of-19 from the floor and 6-of-7 shots at the free throw line.

Ward also tallied two double-doubles on the season, including a 24-point, 17-rebound outing in the season opener against Randolph. In the meeting with Randolph, Ward climbed the defensive glass for 10 rebounds. His second double-double (28 points, 11 rebounds) came against the Maroons on February 16, where he came through with seven defensive boards.

Davis was the second leading scorer on the Quaker unit with 52 points, hitting 15-of-40 from the floor and 8-of-22 from 3-point range. He converted a team-best 14 free throws in 19 attempts, finishing with a 73.7 free throw percentage.

Davis opened the slate with a 14-point performance against Randolph before scoring a season-high 29 in an 85-76 victory over Emory & Henry on February 11th. Against the Wasps he was 9-of-16 from the floor, 5-of-8 from beyond the arc and drained all six free throw attempts. He closed out the season with nine points, four rebounds and two assists in the lone Guilford setback, which came against Roanoke.

For more information on Guilford men’s basketball check out www.guilfordquakers.com.

2021 ALL-ODAC MEN’S BASKETBALL AWARDS

Kurt Axe Memorial Player of the Year: Buzz Anthony, Sr., G, Randolph-Macon

ODAC Defensive Player of the Year: Curtis Mitchell, Sr., F, Washington and Lee

Bob Johnson Coach of the Year: Josh Merkel, Randolph-Macon

ODAC Rookie of the Year: Justin Kuthan, Fy., F, Roanoke

ODAC/Va. Farm Bureau Scholar-Athlete: Kajuan Madden-MacAfee, Sr., G, Ferrum

ALL-ODAC TEAM

DJ Hill Sr. F Eastern Mennonite University Tim Jones Sr. G Eastern Mennonite University Robert Holliday, Jr. Sr. G Emory & Henry College Kajuan Madden-McAfee Sr. G Ferrum College Jorden Davis ^ Jr. G Guilford College Liam Ward Jr. F Guilford College Jake Hahn ^ Sr. F Hampden-Sydney College Tharon Suggs ^ Sr. G University of Lynchburg T.C. Thacker * Sr. F University of Lynchburg Buzz Anthony * Sr. G Randolph-Macon College Miles Mallory So. F Randolph-Macon College Ian Robertson Jr. F Randolph-Macon College Efosa Edosamwan So. G Roanoke College Kasey Draper So. G Roanoke College Tim Fisher * Sr. F Virginia Wesleyan University Tyree Golston Sr. G Virginia Wesleyan University William Brueggeman * Sr. G Washington and Lee University Curtis Mitchell # Sr. F Washington and Lee University

* 2020 All-ODAC First Team

# 2020 All-ODAC Second Team

^ 2020 All-ODAC Third Team