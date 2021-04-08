Ward, Davis Represent Guilford on Men’s Basketball All-ODAC Unit

FOREST, Va. – Despite an abbreviated season, two members of the Guilford men’s basketball program—Liam Ward and Jorden Davis—were named to the All-ODAC team in an announcement from the league.

In three games, Ward tallied a team-high 73 points, scoring at least 20 points in contests against Randolph (Feb. 8), Emory & Henry (Feb. 11) and Roanoke (Feb. 16). His best single-game performance of the season came in what proved to be the final game of the season for the Quakers, against Roanoke, where he tallied 28 points after knocking down 10-of-19 from the floor and 6-of-7 shots at the free throw line.

Ward also tallied two double-doubles on the season, including a 24-point, 17-rebound outing in the season opener against Randolph. In the meeting with Randolph, Ward climbed the defensive glass for 10 rebounds. His second double-double (28 points, 11 rebounds) came against the Maroons on February 16, where he came through with seven defensive boards.

Davis was the second leading scorer on the Quaker unit with 52 points, hitting 15-of-40 from the floor and 8-of-22 from 3-point range. He converted a team-best 14 free throws in 19 attempts, finishing with a 73.7 free throw percentage.

Davis opened the slate with a 14-point performance against Randolph before scoring a season-high 29 in an 85-76 victory over Emory & Henry on February 11th. Against the Wasps he was 9-of-16 from the floor, 5-of-8 from beyond the arc and drained all six free throw attempts. He closed out the season with nine points, four rebounds and two assists in the lone Guilford setback, which came against Roanoke.

2021 ALL-ODAC MEN’S BASKETBALL AWARDS

Kurt Axe Memorial Player of the Year: Buzz Anthony, Sr., G, Randolph-Macon
ODAC Defensive Player of the Year: Curtis Mitchell, Sr., F, Washington and Lee
Bob Johnson Coach of the Year: Josh Merkel, Randolph-Macon
ODAC Rookie of the Year: Justin Kuthan, Fy., F, Roanoke
ODAC/Va. Farm Bureau Scholar-Athlete: Kajuan Madden-MacAfee, Sr., G, Ferrum

ALL-ODAC TEAM

DJ Hill                 Sr. 	F 	Eastern Mennonite University
Tim Jones               Sr. 	G 	Eastern Mennonite University
Robert Holliday, Jr.    Sr. 	G 	Emory & Henry College
Kajuan Madden-McAfee    Sr. 	G 	Ferrum College
Jorden Davis ^          Jr. 	G 	Guilford College
Liam Ward               Jr. 	F 	Guilford College
Jake Hahn ^             Sr. 	F 	Hampden-Sydney College
Tharon Suggs ^          Sr. 	G 	University of Lynchburg
T.C. Thacker *          Sr. 	F 	University of Lynchburg
Buzz Anthony *          Sr. 	G 	Randolph-Macon College
Miles Mallory           So. 	F 	Randolph-Macon College
Ian Robertson           Jr. 	F 	Randolph-Macon College
Efosa Edosamwan         So. 	G 	Roanoke College
Kasey Draper            So. 	G 	Roanoke College
Tim Fisher *            Sr. 	F 	Virginia Wesleyan University
Tyree Golston           Sr. 	G 	Virginia Wesleyan University
William Brueggeman *    Sr. 	G 	Washington and Lee University
Curtis Mitchell #       Sr. 	F 	Washington and Lee University

* 2020 All-ODAC First Team
# 2020 All-ODAC Second Team
^ 2020 All-ODAC Third Team

