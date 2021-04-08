Tennessee Volunteers Football Linebacker Suspended after allegedly abusing a kitten

Tennessee LB Aaron Beasley suspended indefinitely over alleged kitten abuse

University of Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley has been suspended indefinitely in the wake of allegations that he abused a cat.

Police in Knoxville confirmed this week that they are investigating an allegation from a Tennessee student that Beasley seriously injured her 6-month-old kitten. According to sports radio host Jimmy Hyams, Beasley has been suspended until the Vols have more information about the accusations.

Tennessee LB Aaron Beasley has been indefinitely suspended from all football team activities as UT awaits further information from accusations that he abused a 6-month old kitten that reportedly had a concussion, kidney failure and brain damage. The incident occurred Thursday — Jimmy Hyams (@JimmyHyams) April 6, 2021

Beasley, a junior, allegedly hit and kicked his girlfriend’s roommate’s kitten. The cat is said to have suffered serious injuries and needed medical attention.

Beasley played sparingly for the Vols last season, recording seven total tackles and a forced fumble. He could face further disciplinary action if he winds up facing charges for the alleged animal abuse incident.