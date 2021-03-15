High School Football This Week(March 19) for our Guilford County Schools

All games set to kickoff at 7pm, with the exception of the NEG at Morehead game, which will commence/begin/start, at 6:30pm…..
Mount Tabor(3-0) at Dudley(3-0)
Northwest Guilford(3-0) at Grimsley(3-0)
Southeast Guilford(2-1) at Eastern Guilford(2-0)
Ragsdale(1-2) at Page(0-3)
Smith(0-3) at Southwest Guilford(2-1)
Roxboro Person(1-2) at Northern Guilford(2-1)
Asheboro(0-3) at Southern Guilford(2-0)
Northeast Guilford(0-3) at Morehead(0-3)
WS Parkland(0-3) at Western Guilford(0-3)
High Point Central(1-2) at Southern Alamance(1-1)
High Point Andrews(1-2) at Randleman(3-0)
Trying out the new comment box, and for those that are reading this, what do you say is the biggest Game of the Week, this week….Is it the Mount Tabor at Dudley game, the Northwest Guilford at Grimsley game, or the Southeast Guilford at Eastern Guilford game???
We plan on being at the NWG-Grimsley game this Friday, and that will be our first chance to see the Grimsley Whirlies up close and LIVE this season….
Join us in the new comment box now, and join us here at GreensboroSports Radio on Friday night