Greensboro’s Ivy Ray(Ledford HS) Grabs USA South Softball Rookie of the Week Honors

ROME, Ga.—Greensboro College Softball left fielder Ivy Ray (Thomasville, N.C./Ledford) was announced as the USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) Softball Rookie of the Week by the conference earlier today.

Ray finished the four-game week for the Pride five-for-eleven with six RBI, two triples, and two stolen bases. The freshman posted a two-for-three effort in the Pride’s 10-1 five-inning conference win over Meredith on Saturday. Ray hit three-for-three with five RBI, all coming on her two triples, in the 10-3 non-conference win over Meredith Sunday. Ray then faced a bases-loaded situation with two outs in the top of the first inning. The left fielder hit the ball to center field to clear the bases and claim an early advantage in game one of Sunday’s doubleheader. Ray tripled again in the top of the third inning, this time to left field, as she had runners on first and second base with no outs. That triple sparked a three-run rally for the Pride in the inning.

The freshman left fielder enjoys high standings in several statistical categories in the USA South. Ray boasts 18 total hits on the season, good for second in the league. Her eleven stolen bases lead the USA South while her triples (two) stand in a tie for second in the league. Her batting average (.514) stands fourth in the conference as does her ten RBI.

Ray played a key part in the Pride’s 3-1 week against Meredith. Her efforts helped the Pride earn a conference split of the Avenging Angels Saturday while her five-RBI effort helped Greensboro in their non-conference sweep at Meredith yesterday.

This is the second time the freshman has won the award this season. She collected both Player and Rookie of the Week honors two weeks ago.

Coach Teresa Fister’s Pride returns to action Wednesday, traveling to Methodist University for a 3 p.m. USA South doubleheader.

### WE ARE 1 PRIDE ###

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

