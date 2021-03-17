Cheyanne Cox(Southern Alamance HS) and Kassie Simmons(Eastern Guilford HS) Combine for 21 Strikeouts, as Greensboro College Pride Earn Doubleheader Sweep, at Methodist

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.—Greensboro College’s Cheyanne Cox (Burlington, N.C/Southern Alamance) tallied a complete-game, 14-strikeout effort in game one while Kassie Simmons (Gibsonville, N.C./Eastern Guilford) added seven strikeouts as the Pride claimed a Wednesday afternoon USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) doubleheader sweep at Methodist University. The Pride claimed game one, 3-1, and the nightcap, 6-2.

The Pride (11-3, 3-1 USA South) posted a three-run response to Methodist’s one-run second inning in game one as Alexis Newman (Climax, N.C./Southeast Guilford) opened the third-inning rally with a one-out RBI-single. Alexis Sox (Burlington, N.C./Western Alamance) capped the rally with a RBI single of her own with one out.

Cox (6-1) (Burlington, N.C./Southern Alamance) shut the door on the Monarchs after the second-inning run. Cox surrendered no hits after the second inning on her way to her fifth complete-game victory of the season.

Game two starting pitcher Simmons (4-2) picked up where Cox left off, holding the Monarchs to just two hits through the first three innings of her outing.

Olivia Davidson provided run support for Simmons in the top of the fourth inning, facing a bases-loaded situation with one out. The first baseman connected on a two-RBI double to right-center field to place the Pride ahead, 2-0. Kailey Walker (Eden, N.C./Morehead) added an RBI on a sacrifice fly in the very next at-bat to add to the Pride’s cushion.

After Simmons struck out the side, Simmons helped her own cause in the top of the fifth inning with a sacrifice fly to center field. Jordan Deaton (Gibsonville, N.C./Northeast Guilford) added a second sacrifice fly to add to the Pride’s advantage. Caroline Stanley added to the Pride’s edge in the top of the sixth inning on a two-out RBI single as the Pride added insurance to their leader. Methodist posted two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, capped by Haley Potter’s pinch-hit RBI-single, but the Pride held on to the lead to claim the sweep.

Stanley finished the doubleheader four-for-seven at the plate. She was one of three Pride players in game one and again in game two with multiple hits. She was the only Pride batter to tally multiple hits in both contests. Walker finished the doubleheader three-for-seven.

Methodist’s Taylor Jones was the lone Monarchs’ bat to register multiple hits in any contest, batting two-for-four in game two.

Simmons struck out seven as she and Cox combined for 21 total strikeouts in the contest.

Brittany Jones (2-7) took the complete-game loss for the Monarchs in game one, striking out five batters. Taylor Jones (1-5) took the game-two loss in a three and one-third inning effort where she gave up three runs on five hits while walking two batters.

Greensboro and Methodist meet again Saturday in a non-conference doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. at Greensboro’s Latham Park.

