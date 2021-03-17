Davis Miller Tallies Seven Points in Greensboro College Men’s Lacrosse Win at Averett

DANVILLE, Va.—Greensboro College’s Davis Miller tallied seven points over the Pride’s Wednesday afternoon USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) victory over Averett University, 14-5.

Spencer Kontoulas (Greensboro, N.C./Northern Guilford) opened the first quarter scoring three of the Pride’s first-four goals of the contest. The Pride (5-1, 1-1 USA South) kept the Cougars in check as the Cougars posted eleven turnovers to the Pride’s four to open the game. Greensboro forced Averett into four bad clears out of nine attempts while the Pride converted all six of their clear attempts in the first quarter.

Greensboro mounted an offensive run in the second quarter as William Beyer (Greensboro, N.C./Northern Guilford) scored two goals in a 44-second span starting at the 8:44 mark of the quarter. Davis Miller fueled the run as he scored three goals and added an assist in the period with his second goal coming eight seconds after a cross-checking penalty on Averett at the 7:01 mark of the second quarter.

Austin Abourjilie (Greensboro, N.C./Northwest Guilford/William Peace) sparked the Pride in the first seven minutes of the third quarter as the Pride fought off a two-goal rally from the Cougars early on in the period. The Pride held to their eight-goal lead through the end of the third quarter.

Beyer tallied the Pride’s final two goals of the contest in the fourth quarter as the Pride held on to their lead on the way to a win.

Miller’s seven points, which tied a career-high, came on three goals and four assists. The senior also added two ground balls. Kontoulas finished with six points on three goals and three assists. Beyer led the Pride’s goal-scorers with four goals while Abourjilie tallied three. Abourjilie also added three ground balls. Justin Matthews (High Point, N.C./Southwest Guilford) led the Pride’s long poles with seven ground balls.

Tyler Moodie led Averett with three goals while Parker Corbett added two assists. Marques Fleming led Averett’s defense with six ground balls and three caused turnovers.

Christopher Stallings (5-1) tallied the win for the Pride in net as the starting goalkeeper, making three saves. Kyle Ishler (two saves) and Sean Snarey (one save) teamed up with Stallings to control the Pride’s crease. Jacob Shriver (4-3) took the loss in net for Averett, stopping 19 shots.

Greensboro out-shot Averett, 58-37, with a 33-11 advantage in shots on goal. The Pride posted a 20-for-24 effort on clears compared to Averett’s 21-for-29 effort.

The Pride returns to the field next Wednesday for a 4 p.m. USA South contest against William Peace University on Pride Field.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director