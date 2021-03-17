Elon Men’s Tennis Outlasts Radford, 5-2

RADFORD, Va. – The Elon University men’s tennis team earned its ninth win of the season on Wednesday, March 17 when it defeated Radford 5-2.

“With some new guys playing, we knew it would be a tough match,” said head coach Michael Leonard. “I’m really proud of how our guys competed and came back today and to see the grit that Kyle and Camilo showed late.”

HIGHLIGHTS

-Kyle Frankel and Camilo Ponce clinched the doubles point with a 6-4 victory over Demis Taramonlis and Andres Silva in the No. 2 spot.

-In No. 1 doubles, Chung-Han Tsai and Akram El Sallaly earned a 6-2 victory over Guilherme Severin and Yevhen Sirous.

-Kyle Frankel rallied from being down 2-5 against Sirous in No. 1 singles to earn a 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) victory and clinch the match for the Phoenix.

-In No. 2 singles, Akram El Sallaly earned a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Taramonlis.

-Camilo Ponce delivered a 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 victory over Severin in the No. 3 spot.

-Chung-Han Tsai defeated Konstantinos Raptis in the No. 4 spot for his second singles victory of the season, 6-2, 6-2.

-With the win, Elon improves to 9-2 on the season.

UP NEXT

Elon will host Longwood at Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on Tuesday, March 23 at 2:00 p.m.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. Chung-Han Tsai / Akram El Sallaly (ELON) def. Guilherme Severin / Yevhen Sirous (RAD) 6-2

2. Kyle Frankel / Camilo Ponce (ELON) def. Demis Taramonlis / Andres Silva (RAD) 6-4

3. Kostantinos Raptis / William Crane (RAD) def. Sam Dively / Jacob Bicknell (ELON) 6-3

Singles

1. Kyle Frankel (ELON) def. Yevhen Sirous (RAD) 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3)

2. Akram El Sallaly (ELON) def. Demis Taramonlis (RAD) 6-4, 6-2

3. Camilo Ponce (ELON) def. Guilherme Severin (RAD) 7-5, 2-6, 6-3

4. Chung-Han Tsai (ELON) def. Konstantinos Raptis (RAD) 6-2, 6-2

5. Andres Silva (RAD) def. Ben Zipay (ELON) 6-3, 6-2

6. Aditya Balsekar (RAD) def. Jacob Bicknell (ELON) 6-2, 6-2

Order of Finish: Doubles: (1, 3, 2); Singles: (5, 4, 2, 6, 1, 3)