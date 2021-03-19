Greensboro College’s Zachary Swink Posts 73, Pride Tenth After One Day at Jekyll Island Invitational

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga.—-Greensboro College’s Zachary Swink led the Pride with a one-over-par as Greensboro stands in tenth place out of 25 teams through 18 holes of the 54-hole Jekyll Island Invitational, hosted by Oglethorpe University at Jekyll Island Golf Club’s Pine Lakes course.

Swink shot an even-par 36 on the front nine where he birdied the par-four, 419-yard fourth hole, the longest par-four hole on the front side. It was also the lone birdie on the tough hole for the Pride on the day. The sophomore also capitalized on the par-five, 523-yard seventh hole by posting one of the two Pride birdies on the hole for the day. Swink also took advantage of the par-four, 353-yard 12th hole and the par-four, 348-yard 16th hole by birding each hole on his way to a one-over-par 37 on the back nine. Swink’s efforts placed him in the top-25 with his 73 standing in a tie for 25th.

Davis Reynolds posted a two-over-par 74 on the power of a one-under-par back-nine finish. Reynolds recovered after a tough start, posting a stretch of nine-straight pars after the fourth hole before scoring a birdie on the par-three, 201-yard 14th hole. The sophomore finished his round with a birdie on the par-five, 485-yard 18th hole for his second birdie of the round.

The Pride finished with an eleven-over-par 299, four strokes from eighth-place teams Averett University and Christopher Newport University. Greensboro’s four-counted scores were all close together, ranging from 73 to 76.

The Pride continues at Jekyll Island Golf Club tomorrow for the second round of the three-round tournament.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director