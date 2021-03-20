Cheyanne Cox Fans 14 Again as Greensboro College Pride Split Non-Conference Softball Doubleheader with Methodist

GREENSBORO, N.C.—Greensboro College’s Cheyanne Cox (Burlington, N.C./Southern Alamance tied a career-high in regular-season play with 14 strikeouts as the Pride claimed a Saturday afternoon non-conference softball split with Methodist University. The Pride took game one, 11-0, in five innings while Methodist claimed the nightcap, 8-3.

Cox (6-1) pitched a complete-game effort in game one for the second-straight start against the Monarchs. Her outing was the second-straight time she struck out 14 Methodist batters as she sat down that many in her Wednesday start at Methodist in conference play. She struck out the side in two innings and recorded three strikeouts while facing more than the minimum in one more inning. Cox’s strikeouts represented 14 of the 15 outs in the opening contest.

The Pride provided her with plenty of running support as Greensboro posted a four-run rally in the second inning and capped their win with a five-run rally in the fourth inning. Caroline Stanley (Reidsville, N.C./Rockingham County) hit two-for-two with one RBI on a sacrifice fly. Ivy Ray (Thomasville, N.C./Ledford) hit two-for-three in game one with one RBI. Alexis Newman (Climax, N.C./Southeast Guilford) tallied two RBI on the contest as did Erica Edwards (Greensboro, N.C./Ragsdale) in a pinch-hit effort.

Alexis Sox (Burlington, N.C./Western Alamance) opened game two with an RBI-double in the bottom of the first inning as the Pride jumped on Methodist early. The Monarchs would gain momentum as Bethany Junker tallied a two-RBI single in the top of the second inning and Bri Caton followed in the top of the third inning with a two-RBI double.

Greensboro rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning with an RBI-double from Hannah King with one out. Kailey Walker (Eden, N.C./Morehead) added to the rally in the next at-bat with a sacrifice fly as the Pride posted a comeback bid, but the Monarchs rallied to take game two.

Olivia Davidson was the lone Pride batter to post multiple hits in game two, batting two-for-three.

Junker and Taylor Jones each tallied three hits each for Methodist in game two with Junker posting two RBI.

Lauren Engel (1-1) took the loss for the Pride in game two, striking out one batter and walking one in an outing where she gave up six runs (four earned) on seven hits.

Taylor Jones (1-6) took the game-one loss for Methodist in a three and two-third innings effort where she struck out three batters and walked three while giving up six runs (all unearned) on six hits. Brittany Jones (2-7) claimed the game-two win, striking out eight.

The Pride returns to Latham Park tomorrow for a noon non-conference doubleheader with Ferrum College.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director