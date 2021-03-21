Cheyanne Cox(Southern Alamance HS) Strikes Out 19 in Two Games as Greensboro College Sweeps Ferrum

GREENSBORO, N.C.—Greensboro College’s Cheyanne Cox (Burlington, N.C./Southern Alamance) totaled 19 strikeouts over two contests as the Pride claimed a Sunday afternoon doubleheader sweep over Ferrum College. The Pride claimed game one, 4-0, and the nightcap, 4-3.

Cox (9-1) appeared in both contests and recorded her fourth total or combined shutout of the season in game one. The junior only yielded two hits and allowed just two walks as she only allowed Ferrum runners to reach second base twice in her six-inning outing. Cox sat down the side in two innings of her outing as she tallied her fourth outing with ten or more strikeouts this season, posting eleven strikeouts.

The Pride provided the bulk of the run support for Cox in the bottom of the second inning as Greensboro loaded the bases on three consecutive walks. Kailey Walker (Eden, N.C./Morehead) cleared the bases with a double to right-center field as the Pride claimed a 3-0 lead. Alexis Newman (Climax, N.C./Southeast Guilford) and Caroline Stanley (Reidsville, N.C./Rockingham County) helped to tally the Pride’s insurance run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Newman got aboard with a one-out single and Stanley reached base on a throwing error on her sacrifice-bunt attempt. As runners were at the corners with one out, Stanley made an attempt to steal second to provide a decoy for Newman who scored.

Ferrum threatened in the top of the seventh frame with runners at first and second with one out. The Panthers hit into two fielder’s choice outs as the Pride earned the game-one victory.

Cox threw the first four innings of game two where she gave up two hits in her four-inning portion of her outing. The Pride helped her cause with a two-run rally in the bottom of the second inning as Newman connected on a two-RBI single to center field to give the Pride the lead after an early Ferrum run. Jordan Deaton (Gibsonville, N.C./Northeast Guilford) provided insurance for the Pride in the bottom of the third inning on a solo home run to right-center field.

The Pride had to fight off a Ferrum rally in the sixth inning as Jenna Endsley and Lauren Engel came in to relieve Cox over the next one and one-third innings. Cox re-entered the game with one out and took control after an error brought the run home. She struck out the next two batters to retire the Panthers in the inning. Ferrum threatened with the go-ahead run at first base with two outs, but Cox shut the door in the next at-bat to claim her second win of the day.

Newman finished the afternoon three-for-seven and was one of two Pride batters with multiple hits in game two with Deaton, who hit three-for-five over both games.

Skylar Swaney (4-3) took the game-one loss for Ferrum, walking five batters in a one and two-third innings outing where she surrendered three runs on two hits. Erin Nelson (1-3) took the game-two loss for Ferrum as she threw five innings where struck out one batter and walked two.

The Pride and Panthers meet again Wednesday at Ferrum for a 4 p.m. doubleheader.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director