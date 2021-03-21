Jovon Cotton Nets Game Winner Early in Overtime as Greensboro College Men’s Soccer Knocks Off Brevard

BREVARD, N.C.—Jovon Cotton’s (Asheboro, N.C./Asheboro) goal 43 seconds into overtime helped Greensboro College overcome a 1-0 deficit against Brevard College as the Pride claimed a Sunday afternoon non-conference victory over USA South West Division member Brevard, 2-1.

Offensive opportunities were few in the contest with Brevard holding a 7-4 edge in shots. Both sides were even with two shots on goal apiece.

The Tornados took two of the game’s first three shots in the first 20 minutes of the first half. Greensboro starting goalkeeper Elmer Martinez was tested early by one of those shots as Estevan Breto fired a shot in the 14th minute that Martinez saved. Brevard broke through in the 22nd minute when Francesco Bonometti and Sam O’Callaghan fed Adam Spencer for the game’s first goal. With just two shots and one more corner kick for Brevard in the remainder of the half, the game remained tight with offensive chances remaining few.

The Pride held Brevard without a chance at goal for the first 24 minutes of the second half as the Tornados posted no shots and no corner kicks. The Pride earned a corner kick in the 51st minute and were called for two offsides in the time period as Greensboro threatened. Brevard then earned four corner kicks from the 70th minute into the 73rd minute with only one wide shot produced. Cotton found an opportunity at the goal in the 74th minute, but his shot sailed wide left.

The moment of breakthrough came after Brevard’s final corner kick in the 89th minute. The Pride countered the corner kick and moved up the field in attack as Darli Mihindou (Greensboro, N.C./Eastern Guilford) fed William Curry (Lexington, N.C./Central Davidson) who booted the ball in the net with 22 seconds remaining in the contest to even the score.

Greensboro did not waste time in the overtime period as Christian Thomas sent service to Cotton who scored his first goal of the season and his third game-winning goal of his career to lead the Pride to victory.

Martinez (4-2) made one save in net for the Pride as he claimed the win. Pedro Campos (3-1) took the loss in goal for Brevard.

The Pride wrap up their regular season and return to USA South play, next Sunday when they travel to North Carolina Wesleyan College for a 2 p.m. match.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director