Greensboro College and Pfeiffer Play to a Scoreless Women’s Soccer Draw

GREENSBORO, N.C.—110 minutes could not settle the score between Greensboro College and Pfeiffer University as the Pride and the Falcons earned a Saturday afternoon USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) draw, 0-0.

Both sides traded two shots apiece over the first 20 minutes of the first half. Greensboro (3-1-1, 3-1-1 USA South) held Pfeiffer without a shot after the 19th minute as the game’s offensive pace began to slow down. Greensboro produced an offensive opportunity in the 30th minute as Alexis Chase fired a shot that went just wide of the net. The Pride warded off a Pfeiffer scoring opportunity in the 40th minute, escaping a Pfeiffer advantage when Chloe Johnson’s shot in the post.

Pfeiffer gained another scoring chance in the 53rd minute with a blocked shot and shot that sailed wide. Greensboro began to flip Pfeiffer’s offensive advantage in the 59th minute as the Pride fired the next eight shots leading up to the end of the second half. The Pride had another close call when they earned a corner kick in the 78th minute. Keeley Catarineau earned a shot off of the corner kick, but the Falcons’ back line prevented the ball from going in the net. Greensboro challenged Pfeiffer goalkeeper Maddie Riddle with two shots on goal in the 83rd minute and 85th minute in a bid to end the match in regulation.

Two scoring chances defined the first overtime period. Chase earned a corner kick in the 93rd minute and then fired a shot soon after the corner kick that Riddle saved. Pfeiffer challenge Pride goalkeeper Hannah Rice in the final minute of the first overtime with two shots in seven seconds, but Rice shut the door on both shots to end the period. The Pride outshot the Falcons, 7-2, in the second overtime period, but neither side broke through as the match ended in a draw.

The Pride outshot the Falcons, 19-12, including a 9-2 shots-on-goal advantage.

Rice (3-1-1) made two saves in net for the Pride. Riddle finished with eight saves for Pfeiffer.

Greensboro concludes its regular season next Saturday with a noon USA South contest at Meredith College.

### WE ARE 1 PRIDE ###

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director