Michael Garvey, Jr. Posts Five Hits as Greensboro College Drops USA South Baseball Doubleheader to N.C. Wesleyan

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C.—Greensboro College’s Michael Garvey, Jr. (Greensboro, N.C./Northwest Guilford) collected five hits over Sunday afternoon’s USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) doubleheader with North Carolina Wesleyan College as the Pride dropped the doubleheader. The Battling Bishops claimed game one, 6-4, and took the nightcap, 6-2.

The Pride (4-5, 0-3 USA South) forced the issue on N.C. Wesleyan (15-2,3-0 USA South) in game one after erasing the Battling Bishops’ lead with a four-run rally in the top of the fifth inning. The Pride drove in two runs on two separate hit-by-pitch scenarios in the inning. Braxton Rupp provided a sacrifice fly as the inning’s third run for the first out of the inning. Jacob Rodriguez represented the second hit-by-pitch RBI with two outs to cap the four-run rally.

N.C. Wesleyan used five unanswered runs to reclaim the lead, fueled by a three-run rally in the bottom of the eighth inning, capped by a Zach Lyon RBI single with two outs.

Greensboro posted the first run in the top of the first inning of game two as Scott McGuire drove in a two-out run with runners at first and second base.

N.C. Wesleyan posted two unanswered runs in the second and fifth innings individually as Brad Pennington capped the rally in the bottom of the fifth inning with a ground-out RBI. The Pride responded with a two-out RBI of their own in the top of the seventh frame. After Garvey posted a double with one-out, Chance Bryant produced an infield single to bring Garvey home and tie the game, 2-2.

The Battling Bishops posted a four-run rally in response, all coming with one-out, as N.C. Wesleyan claimed the lead. Greensboro threatened in the top of the ninth inning with runners at first and second base with no outs. Josh Pittman and Jacob Rodriguez engaged in a double steal to put runners in scoring position with no outs. N.C. Wesleyan manufactured the next three outs to end the rally and claim the sweep.

Garvey finished the afternoon five-for-ten at the plate with a double and a stolen base. He was the lone Pride bat in both contests with multiple hits. Chance Bryant finished the afternoon with two RBI.

Jackson Murray led N.C. Wesleyan at the plate, finished four-for-six on the afternoon with two doubles and two RBI.

Hunter Curtis (Graham, N.C./Southern Alamance) earned the game-one start, posting a four-inning effort where he struck out two batters and walked one. He gave up one run on three hits. Jake Baldini (1-1) took the game-one loss in a one and one-third innings relief effort where he fanned two batters and walked one. He gave up three runs on three hits. Jared Cenal (0-1) took the game-two loss in a seven and one-third innings effort where he struck out six batters and walked five.

Kevin Williams (1-0) took the game-one win for N.C. Wesleyan in four and one-third innings of relief where he gave up just two hits as he struck out three batters and walked one. Drew Tubb (1-0) took the game-two win in five innings of relief where he struck out four and walked one as he gave up one run on four hits.

The Pride returns to action Wednesday for a non-conference doubleheader at USA South member Brevard College beginning at 1 p.m.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director